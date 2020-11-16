Several schools in NE Ohio closed, delayed due to power outages

OHIO (WJW) — Several schools in Northeast Ohio are closed Monday after storms and high winds moved through Sunday and overnight.

Many of those schools are closed due to power outages.

The list of schools that are closed is as follows:

Ashtabula County Technical and Career

Andrews-Osborne

Big Creek Elementary

Euclid City Schools

Grand Valley Local Schools

John R. Lea Middle

Kenston Local Schools

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Schools

Madison Local Schools (Lake)

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High

Painesville CHristian

Pymatuning Valley Local

St. Barnabas

St. Joan of Arc – Chagrin Falls

St. Joseph-Randolph

Washington Park Community Schools

Waynedale High

Two-hour delay:

Twinsburg City School District

As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were nearly 85,000 power in the state.

