Several schools in NE Ohio closed, delayed due to power outages

OHIO (WJW) — Several schools in Northeast Ohio are closed Monday after storms and high winds moved through Sunday and overnight.
Many of those schools are closed due to power outages.
The list of schools that are closed is as follows:
- Ashtabula County Technical and Career
- Andrews-Osborne
- Big Creek Elementary
- Euclid City Schools
- Grand Valley Local Schools
- John R. Lea Middle
- Kenston Local Schools
- Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Schools
- Madison Local Schools (Lake)
- Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High
- Painesville CHristian
- Pymatuning Valley Local
- St. Barnabas
- St. Joan of Arc – Chagrin Falls
- St. Joseph-Randolph
- Washington Park Community Schools
- Waynedale High
Two-hour delay:
- Twinsburg City School District
As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were nearly 85,000 power in the state.
