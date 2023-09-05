(WJW) – Several school districts across Northeast Ohio have canceled classes on Tuesday due to the heat.

For some students, this means an extended Labor Day weekend. For students at Parma City School District, it means an extended summer vacation since Tuesday was supposed to be their first day back for the school year.

Temperatures are expected to make a run at 90° and several communities are under an Air Quality Alert until Tuesday night at midnight.

Parma Superintendent Charles Smialek said that since the heat index is expected to be above 95° in the afternoon that makes teaching and learning extremely difficult. Most of the classrooms don’t have air conditioning so all schools in the district are closed.

Smialek says they do anticipate being open on Wednesday.

It’s not just Parma closed down. Bedford City School District announced that all of their schools are closed for extreme heat conditions. Also, all Avon Lake elementary schools are closed along with Learwood Middle School. However, the district says Troy and Avon Lake High School are still open.

St. Anthony of Padua in Parma is also closed on Tuesday. They were supposed to return to their school building for the first time in more than a year. It was closed because of arson. The district had planned on having Parma fire and police officers welcome the kids back to school, but they are also now closed.

In Lorain, school officials report Garfield Elementary School is closed because the air conditioning system in the building is not working. All other Lorain City Schools are in session.