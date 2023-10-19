(WJW) – We’ll start the day off dry with some morning sun.

It’ll be mild, breezy with showers by late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Rain is expected to arrive in Cleveland/Akron between 4- 6 p.m.

Showers continue on Friday. There will be some breaks. Temperatures in the upper 50s.

There will be significant breaks from the rain Friday night into Saturday. But, rain redevelopes Saturday mid to late morning.

Sunday we will trend much drier and cooler.

The day-by-day breakdown:

How much rain?

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows cooler-than-normal conditions this weekend. Gradual warming starts next Tuesday through next week into the final week of October.

Cooler air reloads during the last weekend of October/first week of November.

