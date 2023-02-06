EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Several roads in the East Palestine area are closed Monday morning after an emergency evacuation notice was issued for a mile around the train derailment that happened Friday evening.

Nineteen road closures were issued starting at 8 a.m. See the list here on Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.

OSHP says law enforcement will be present to ensure the area remains safe.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office sent out an emergency warning after a drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars was detected with a potential for a catastrophic tanker failure. Authorities say this could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.

(Photo courtesy of WKBN)

According to FOX 8’s sister station WKBN, the train, pulling 150-200 cars, derailed Friday around 9 p.m., on the east end of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border. The fire that followed stretched from one-quarter to one-half mile along the tracks. The glow of the fire could be seen 10 miles away. The intensity of the fire has decreased since Friday, but as of Sunday evening was still burning.

East Palestine fire chief Keith Drabick said no one has yet to get close to the derailment scene which remains on fire, but he’s working with Norfolk Southern and emergency response teams with several federal and state agencies, according to WKBN.

A news conference on the situation is set for Monday at noon.