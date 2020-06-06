Several police violence protests taking place in Northeast Ohio this weekend

June 6, 2020

George Floyd

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several protests are being held in Northeast Ohio on Saturday in the name of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

CNN Newsource

Demonstrations have taken place across the nation and in Northeast Ohio since Floyd’s death.

This weekend protests plan to assemble in Cleveland, Port Clinton, Medina, Parma, Ashtabula, Avon, Amherst and several other cities.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says the department has plans in place to make sure the rioting that happened following last Saturday’s peaceful protest does not happen this weekend.

8 a.m. update:

Cleveland police say they continue to investigate the riots that broke out across the city last weekend.

Last Saturday, the demonstration that took place in downtown Cleveland left significant damage across the city. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured. There have been over 100 arrests in the Cleveland protests.

Police say they are currently reviewing video evidence connected to the downtown rioting incidents. They are also investigating some complaints against officers. All of the investigations are in the early stages.

The Division of Police continues to review video evidence connected to the downtown rioting incidents. We are also investigating some complaints against officers. All of the investigations are in the early stages. pic.twitter.com/eZABiuuwjR — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 5, 2020

Anyone who was a victim or witness to last weekend’s crimes is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

