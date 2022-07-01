A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV that a suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly,” without providing further details.

He said an official statement from the department will be released soon.

Earlier, Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant on Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting.”