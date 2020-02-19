Several pipe bombs found in Bay Village home where man was found dead, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) -- Bay Village police released more information Wednesday morning about an incident that happened in their city on Tuesday.

According to a press release from police, on February 18 at 12:58 pm., officers and firefighters were called to a home on Arlington Circle for a report of a male who was not breathing.

The 29-year-old was deceased with head trauma, according to police; it's unknown if the injuries he sustained were accidental or intentional.

While on-scene, officials noticed items in the man's bedroom that could be hazardous. Police said the items included unknown chemicals, lab equipment and bomb-making material.

Officers evacuated the scene and the Westshore Enforcement Bureau Hazardous Devices Unit (WEB-HDU) was called in.

The houses on either side of the home were evacuated.

It was determined all the suspicious materials were found in the man's bedroom. Police said, at that time, several pipe bombs -- one of which was live -- were found in the man's bedroom.

The item was transported to the Bay Village Service Department where it was safely detonated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Hazardous Devices Unit determined the chemicals found "in and of themselves were not hazardous but had the potential to be dangerous when properly combined," according to the police press release.

The Bay Village Police Department is continuing to investigate but said the home and the neighborhood are safe. "The Bay Village Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We would also like to thank the neighbors for their patience and assistance and all of the agencies that responded for their invaluable assistance."