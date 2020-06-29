Several Northeast Ohio cities displaying 4th of July fireworks this weekend despite pandemic

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — While your Independence Day celebrations may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Northeast Ohio communities are still holding their traditional 4th of July fireworks displays.

Cleveland and several of the surrounding suburbs have either postponed or canceled their firework programs. However, some communities are still holding them over the holiday weekend but have implemented social distancing regulations. (Watch the video above to learn more about firework cancellations.)

Below you will find a list of the fireworks displays happening across Northeast Ohio this upcoming holiday weekend. Check the listings carefully, not all events are being held on Saturday the 4th!

2020 Northeast Ohio Fireworks Displays:

Akron

Neighborhood Displays

When: Saturday, July 4, 9:45 pm

Where: Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and the downtown State Street parking deck.

Due to coronavirus concerns Akron is offering smaller neighborhood Fourth of July displays, rather than one large one. Fireworks are set to go off at the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and the downtown State Street parking deck.

The displays, which are being coordinated together, will light up the night sky at 9:45 p.m. A few test shots are getting fired off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to help fireworks lovers see where they need to be for the best views.

Viewers who want some patriotic songs to accompany the fireworks can tune into 97.5 FM during the show.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to watch the shows from their own homes and maintain proper social distancing while outside.

Fourth on the Field

When: Saturday, July 4, 7:30 pm

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, 44308

The Akron RubberDucks are hosting their annual Fourth on the Field event on Saturday.

Baseball fans can enjoy a socially-distanced movie screening of “Frozen II’ on the video board beginning at 7:30 p.m. The city of Akron’s fireworks show will follow after the film.

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by state and local health officials. The attendance for this event will be limited to 2,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced with the seating bowl and on the field.

All tickets for the Fourth on the Field cost $10 and can be purchased by phone only at (330) 253-5151. Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned seating location.

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via cashless purchases.

A portion of the proceeds for this event will benefit United Way of Summit County. Click here for more information on the event.

Ashland

When: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Ashland Community Stadium, Ashland, 44805

The Rotary Club of Ashland is holding its annual fireworks display. Additional safety measures have been put in place due to the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic restrictions and need for social distancing, the pre-fireworks entertainment and festivities in Community Stadium have been canceled.

If it rains the show will go on July 5. Click here for more information.

Avon

When: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon, 44011

The City of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers are hosting Avon’s biggest fireworks display ever at Crusher Stadium on Saturday.

Visitors are asked to park their vehicles in the stadium lot and watch the display either from inside their cars or right outside their vehicle. Additional parking will be available in the grass at the east entrance of the stadium off Recreation Lane. Click here for more information on the event.

Canfield

When: Saturday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, 44406

The Canfield Fair Board is holding a 4th of July fireworks display thanks to the support of local sponsors.

The show costs $10 per carload.

Guests can enter at gates #2, #5, #8 and #9 beginning at 8 p.m. The fireworks show will start between 9:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

Cedar Point (Sandusky)

When: Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky, 44870

Cedar Point has brought back its annual “Light Up The Point” fireworks display.

People interested in getting up close and personal with the display can pay $20 to park in Cedar Point’s main parking lot. That money goes directly to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre.

Sandusky’s 102.7 FM (WCPZ) plans to play patriotic music to go along with the fireworks show, easily accessed from a car radio.

The parking lot opens at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are set to go off at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event can only be purchased in advance.

Lorain

When: Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Mile-Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Ave., Lorain, 44052

The Lorain Port Authority is holding its annual Independence Day fireworks display.

The display is launched from the Mile-Long Pier and starts whenever the sun completely sets. Officials say this is usually around 10 p.m.

Cars must be parked on your property as streets nearest the marina are closed for safety purposes.

There are also additional guidelines in place this year due to COVID-19. Click here for more information and the Lorain Port Authority 2020 Fireworks Guidelines.

North Ridgeville

When: Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: 7777 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville, 44039

Victory Park is holding their 4th of July Fireworks Show on Saturday. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance online. General Admission Parking is $20, Preferred Parking is $25 and VIP is $65. Tickets are per vehicle, not per person.

Attendees will be able to listen to music while watching the fireworks show by tuning in to a local FM radio station. Food and beverages will also be available to purchase on-site from local vendors.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio and Canine Superheroes Foundation.

Victory Park Ohio will be enforcing social distancing. All guests are required to adhere to rules posted on the website and ticketing site. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Streetsboro

When: Saturday, July 4, fireworks begin at dark

Where: Woodside Lake Park, 2486 Frost Rd., Streetsboro, 44241

Woodside Lake Park is hosting fireworks on Saturday. The display begins after the sun has gone down. Click here for more information.

Wellington

When: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m.

Where: Lorain County Fairgrounds, 23000 Fairgrounds Rd., Wellington, 44090

Residents can watch fireworks this year at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds will have drive-thru food vendors all weekend long as part of their 4th of July celebrations.

Fireworks will be shot off around 10 p.m. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at the event by Nashville recording artist Erin Stoll.

If it rains the event will take place on July 5. Click here for more information.

