(WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio school districts have canceled Tuesday classes.

According to Parma City Schools, the district is postponing its first day of the new school year due to the hot temperatures expected Tuesday. District officials say many of its classrooms don’t have air conditioning.

Bedford City School District announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all schools will be closed for extreme heat conditions.

Find the full list of closings right here.

All Avon Lake Elementary schools, as well as Learwood, will be closed Tuesday. The district says Troy and the high school will be open.

An air quality alert will be in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties throughout the day Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions here.