(WJW) – Several schools in Northeast Ohio are closed Thursday after severe storms swept through the area Wednesday night.

The storms caused significant flooding in some areas.

According to the Huron City Schools Facebook page, their closure is “due to flooding in the buildings and around the community, making bus service unsafe.”

E Prep and Village Prep Willard Campus is reporting electrical issues.

