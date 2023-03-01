***Video above: Allegiant announces new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach for as low as $39***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several major airlines are making it easier for families to sit together on flights, free of charge.

American, United and Frontier all made recent changes to their family seating policies.

American Airlines says children 14 and under will be able to sit with an accompanying adult for no additional fees, including for basic economy fares.

According to the airlines, this applies if everyone booked in the same reservation, adjacent seats are available in the same class and if you picked your seats or skipped your seats for the entire reservation.

On Feb. 20, United Airlines announced changes to its own family seating policy. United says the policy changes make it easier for children 12 and under to sit with an adult in their group for free. This also includes basic economy seats.

According to the airlines, flyers should see more family seating options right away and the policy will be fully implemented this month.

Around the same time, Frontier Airlines announced that it has been taking steps to ensure children will sit with an adult in their group.

Frontier says, when families book a flight, one parent will automatically be seated with any kids under 14 in the party. That comes at no additional fee.

Some airlines have already had family seating options available, including Southwest Airlines, which lets up to two adults get on the plane with children six and under during “Family Boarding.” Southwest is known for offering open seating on its flights.