Watch SkyFOX live: Several killed in Geauga County crash

by: Talia Naquin

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Geauga County Monday.

OSHP tells FOX 8 there are multiple fatalities in a crash involving a semi-truck and a van.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Route 44 just north of State Route 87 in Newbury Township.

SR-44 is closed from SR-87 to Pekins Rd. while crash scene investigators work to determine a cause.

None of those involved in the crash has been identified.

