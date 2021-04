CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several people were injured in a car crash in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

It happened on E. 55th and Kinsman.

According to Cleveland EMS, three men and a woman were taken to area hospitals, with at least one person in serious condition.

At least one car involved in the crash was flipped over.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com; we will update this story as we learn more.