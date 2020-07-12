LIVE VIDEO: At least 10 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP/WJW) — Several people were injured and at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard. Navy and local officials are battling the fire on the big deck amphib, the US Naval Institute reports.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

According to SD County Fires, at least 10 people are being treated for various injuries, including at least one injury from an explosion.

Some people were already transported to area hospitals. Others are in the process of being transported. Officials say there are currently enough ambulances to transport the wounded.

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Fire – Naval Base San Diego – Fire is moving to the bow of the ship. There are 10 total patients now. Some have already been transported to hospitals while others are in the process of being transported. Currently have enough ambulances. pic.twitter.com/jPn1I42epe — SD County Fires (@SDCountyFires) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, everyone who can be, is being moved off of the pier. This includes officials with San Diego fire.

The department reports that all of their firefighters have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board. According to the San Diego Fire Department’s Twitter account, several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries.

Several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/dNUzBEJbBZ — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Local, base, and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow.@LHD6BHR @NavBaseSD — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

