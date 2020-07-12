LIVE VIDEO: At least 10 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP/WJW) — Several people were injured and at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.
The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard. Navy and local officials are battling the fire on the big deck amphib, the US Naval Institute reports.
According to SD County Fires, at least 10 people are being treated for various injuries, including at least one injury from an explosion.
Some people were already transported to area hospitals. Others are in the process of being transported. Officials say there are currently enough ambulances to transport the wounded.
Meanwhile, everyone who can be, is being moved off of the pier. This includes officials with San Diego fire.
The department reports that all of their firefighters have been accounted for.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.
About 200 sailors and officers were on board. According to the San Diego Fire Department’s Twitter account, several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries.
San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.
