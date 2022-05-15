Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful

MIAMI (WJW) — A small plane crashed onto a bridge, struck a car and caught fire in the Miami metro area on Saturday afternoon injuring at least six people.

The crash happened on a bridge over the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez, two people on board the plane sustained traumatic injuries.

Benitez said three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries and at least one other injured person was being handled by Miami-Dade Police.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash, Benitez said.

