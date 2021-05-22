Several injured after deck collapses during party at Ohio home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the collapse of the deck of an Ohio home during a party with more than two dozen people present sent at least four people to the hospital and injured several others.

The Madison Township fire department in Butler County said the collapse of the rear deck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said four patients were transported to Atrium Medical Center and a few others with minor injuries went to hospitals in private vehicles.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the people hospitalized or the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral