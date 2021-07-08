Several injured after collision sends car into Elyria restaurant

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Several people were injured following an accident that ended with a car slamming into an Elyria restaurant.

Firefighters said the crash happened Wednesday evening; multiple victims had to be extricated.

The owner of the restaurant on E Broad Street, Nikki Evans, told FOX 8 News reporter Jack Shea two of her employees were injured along with two others in the vehicles.

Courtesy FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy FOX 8 viewer

FOX 8 photo shows inside Nikki’s Good 2 Go Restaurant

FOX 8 photo shows inside Nikki’s Good 2 Go Restaurant

Evans said a truck and a car collided and the car slammed into her restaurant, Nikki’s Good 2 Go.

She said the restaurant is destroyed inside and they are closed due to the damage.

FOX 8 has reached out to police and fire officials for additional details on the crash; we are waiting to hear back.