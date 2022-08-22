CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a chemical release in Stark County where several people were injured.

According to officials, the incident took place just before 8 a.m. Monday at US Ecology, 2050 Central Avenue SE.

Officials with the Canton Township Fire Department have not provided specifics on what type of chemical was released but said it was not an airborne release therefore there are no concerns of it spreading to neighboring areas.

Several people were injured and taken to the hospital. Officials said the severity of the injuries vary. It’s not yet clear how many people were injured.

According to the company’s website, US Ecology utilizes “an extensive fleet of specialized equipment and materials to securely transport, treat or dispose of hazardous and non-hazardous materials generated from facility and equipment cleaning, turnaround and shutdown work, decontamination and more.”

The Canton Township Fire Department and Stark County Hazmat Team are on the scene.

Due to the company’s location, no other businesses or areas have been evacuated.