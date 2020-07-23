Several homes evacuated, streets blocked off due to ‘barricaded person’ in Olmsted Township

OLMSTED TWP., Ohio (WJW) — Several homes have been evacuated as a precaution after authorities responded to a ‘barricaded person’ in Olmsted Township early Thursday.

According to Olmsted Township police, officers were called to a home in the 8500 block of Homestead Drive at just before 3 a.m. to reports of a 25-year-old man who pointed a gun at his 30-year-old brother.

The 30-year-old reportedly barricaded himself in the bathroom and said his father was asleep in the home.

He said there were several other firearms in the home.

The man and his father were able to get out of the home unharmed.

Officers attempted several times to make contact with the 25-year-old, but they were not successful.

Authorities are still on scene trying to make contact.

Police say those in the area are free to move about their homes, but they are asked to stay clear of the incident. Some streets in the area have been blocked off to limit vehicular travel.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: