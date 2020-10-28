Several Highland Heights homes vandalized with paintballs

All victims had Biden-Harris signs in front yards

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– People in one local neighborhood are on alert after a number of homes were struck with paintballs.

Highland Heights police said at least five residents were targeted.

“Two of the houses were hit twice. Luckily, they didn’t suffer any damages,” said Det. David Schiciano.

Officers were called five different times by residents who said their homes were struck by paintballs between Oct. 23 to Oct. 26. Police said the people targeted live on Blair Drive, Rutland Drive and Highland Road.

“They did witness a possible vehicle, however, officers haven’t been able to locate the vehicle at this time,” Schiciano said.

Witnesses described a dark pick-up truck driving away.

“What do they have in common? The only thing I can say is they all had Biden-Harris signs in their front yards,” Schiciano said.

Police reports said one resident reported finding a bag in her flowers that someone had defecated inside.

“It’s unfortunate that someone is going around, trying to damage someone’s property. Even if it’s a political thing or personal thing, to damage someone’s property because of what they believe in,” Schiciano said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Highland Heights police.

