LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Local police are investigating after a recent string of golf cart thefts at a popular camping site.

It’s been two weeks since Kevin McCracken’s golf cart was stolen.

“It seems kind of fishy that it is all happening in one area, the west side of the park,” said McCracken.

McCracken is among a number of people who have had their golf carts stolen at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence recently.

“So far we’ve had nine reports of theft,” said Lawrence Township Police Chief David Brown.

Brown said police are investigating how the thieves are getting into the park and what they are doing with the vehicles.

“There is a suspicion that one was posted on Facebook Marketplace. We are working to confirm if it is the one that was stolen or not,” said Brown.

FOX 8 reached out to Clay’s Resort for comment. However, our emails and phone calls were not returned.

Meanwhile, police are warning people in the park to lock up their belongings.

“Golf carts all have a common key. A lot of keys will start every golf cart out there so just taking the key out isn’t enough. They need to secure them to the campsite or put wheel locks on them,” said Brown.

Police are currently reviewing security camera footage.