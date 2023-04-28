(WJW) – Rain develops Friday morning moving south to north across all of northern Ohio.

We will see some steady and heavy rain at times on Friday.

Temperatures will feel cool and damp thanks to the rain and breezy conditions.

Steady rain becomes spotty late afternoon/evening.

We will see some drier periods on Saturday. A few on-and-off showers, then more rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Foxcast through Sunday:

We will see additional rain early next week. Temperatures in the 40s!

The average high hits 70° in Cleveland on May 11th.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons: First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

These elements have locked in this rainy and cooler pattern.

There is little chance of long stretches of warmth!

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio, Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.