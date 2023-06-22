(WJW) – Cloudy skies for Thursday with showers in the morning. The day should be drier in the afternoon but stays cloudy and slightly cooler, only in the mid-70s.

Showers become more widespread Thursday night and into Friday.

Friday futurecast:

Saturday’s coverage will be smaller, on and off, and mainly in the morning.

A few spotty storms will develop in the afternoon with small coverage and breaks of sun in between.

Eastern areas of northern Ohio have a much better chance of showers. Those further west will stay drier.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday and into Monday.

Temperature forecast:

Here’s how we wrap up the month heading into July:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

