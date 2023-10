CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city’s east side.

The shooting took place in the 3400 block of E. 52nd Street at about 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

One victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Several bullet casings were found in the roadway and marked as evidence.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

There’s been no word on the victim’s condition, or if any suspects are in custody.