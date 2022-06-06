WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple juveniles were arrested after a number of fights broke out at the St. Mary Magdalene Parish Festival Sunday night.

According to Willowick Police Department, festival officers responded to the fight reports, and Willowick, Eastlake, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Kirtland police departments also responded.

The decision was made to close the festival early due to the problems, but they continued with individuals fighting and acting out of control, spilling out into both the business areas along Vine Street and residential areas.

Willowick officers deployed a PepperBall gun to assist in crowd dispersal, according to police reports.

Multiple arrests were made, said police, and one male arrested had a handgun. The handgun was never presented in any manner, said police, and “contrary to what is being reported elsewhere, there were no shots fired.”