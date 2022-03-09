Several Amazon packages found dumped in Geauga County, investigators say

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff says since the end of December, deputies have taken three different reports about numerous Amazon boxes dumped.

In all three cases, some boxes were empty and others unopened.

“The ones that were not opened, the deputies delivered them,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “So for a period of time, the deputies were Amazon drivers. It was important to us to make sure people got their packages.”

According to reports, about five packages were found in a wooded area on Blue Heron Trail in Munson Township on Christmas Eve.

In January and on Tuesday, several packages were found in a ditch in Middlefield Township.

A woman, who found the boxes this week, loaded the packages on her bike. She took the boxes home and called deputies. She told the FOX 8 I-Team one of the boxes contained office supplies that were damaged from the rain.



Sheriff officials are now working with Amazon officials to try and figure out why this is happening.



“We take these matters seriously and we’re in the process of investigating,” said Paul Flaningan, Amazon spokesperson. “We will work directly with impacted customers to make it right.”