Seven people shot in three hours overnight in Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the City of Cleveland’s press conference about crime.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating six separate shootings that resulted in seven people being hurt.
All of the shootings took place between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Here is a timeline:
11:31 p.m. Monday, July 13
A 35-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder at 2010 W. 81st St.
Police do not have a suspect description.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.
11:50 p.m. Monday, July 13
Police responded to the 6100 block of Dibble Ave. just before midnight.
Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Police say the suspects were in a white four-door vehicle.
FOX 8 crews on the scene saw 17 evidence markers on bullet casings in the road.
12:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 14
A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 10200 block of Way Ave.
It happened just before 1 a.m.
Police say the suspect was in a gray Nissan.
The woman was hospitalized.
12:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 14
A man was shot in the back just before 1 a.m.
Police say he was shot on Hathaway Ave., but officers found the victim in the 10700 block of Churchill Ave.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.
1:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 14
Police found two shooting victims in the 930 block of Rudyard Rd. just before 2 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital.
2:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 14
Police responded to a shooting call at University Hospitals.
The shooting took place at E. 152nd and St. Clair Ave., according to police.
A man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
