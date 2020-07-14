Seven people shot in three hours overnight in Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the City of Cleveland’s press conference about crime.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating six separate shootings that resulted in seven people being hurt.

All of the shootings took place between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is a timeline:

11:31 p.m. Monday, July 13

A 35-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder at 2010 W. 81st St.

Police do not have a suspect description.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

11:50 p.m. Monday, July 13

Police responded to the 6100 block of Dibble Ave. just before midnight.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Police say the suspects were in a white four-door vehicle.

FOX 8 crews on the scene saw 17 evidence markers on bullet casings in the road.







6100 Dibble Ave., Cleveland

12:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 14

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 10200 block of Way Ave.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect was in a gray Nissan.

The woman was hospitalized.

12:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 14

A man was shot in the back just before 1 a.m.

Police say he was shot on Hathaway Ave., but officers found the victim in the 10700 block of Churchill Ave.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

1:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 14

Police found two shooting victims in the 930 block of Rudyard Rd. just before 2 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital.









931 Rudyard Rd., Cleveland

2:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 14

Police responded to a shooting call at University Hospitals.

The shooting took place at E. 152nd and St. Clair Ave., according to police.

A man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

