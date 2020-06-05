Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Seven people have been found dead inside a house that was set afire in north Alabama.
News outlets report that neighbors called authorities after hearing shots in the community of Valhermoso Springs, located about 20 miles south of Huntsville.
Morgan County deputies arriving on the scene put out a fire inside a home.
Then they found seven men and women dead inside.
A sheriff’s official says investigators don’t have a suspect or a possible motive in the slayings. But he says authorities don’t believe there’s an active threat to area residents.
