Setup sneak peek: ‘All new experience’ at Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a little sneak peek of more fun to come at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer.

The zoo on Thursday posted a photo on its Facebook page of the Asian Lantern Festival setup “in full swing!”

The post said guests can look forward to an “all new experience” when the festival returns on July 14. That includes more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns, live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

The after-hours event will run Thursday through Sunday nights — 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — through Sept. 5.

Learn more about the Asian Lantern Festival including ticket info, right here.