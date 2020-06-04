‘Sesame Street’ speaking out against racism amid nationwide protests

(CNN/WJW) — As anger and heartbreak have swept across America over the death of George Floyd in police custody, “Sesame Street” is vowing to address the issue of racism.

On Monday, Sesame Street took a stand against racism with an Instagram post reading “Racism has no place on our Street — or on any street. Sesame Street was built on diversity, inclusion, and, especially, kindness.”

The show has teamed up with CNN for a 60-minute special titled “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families.” It will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

The show will talk to kids about racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more empathetic and understanding.

Since last week, protests have ignited around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. While many have remained peaceful, and have included police and protesters talking together, others have turned destructive.

Floyd died Monday, May 25, when an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer has been arrested.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

**Watch the video above for more on the charges**

Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event. They will be joined by “Sesame Street” characters — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita — and other experts answering questions submitted by families.

Parents can send in their questions here, along with their full names and phone numbers.

This comes just weeks after CNN and “Sesame Street” co-hosted a town hall focused on the coronavirus pandemic. “The ABCs of COVID-19,” aired April 22 on featured Big Bird having a conversation with Hill and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Click here for continuing coverage.