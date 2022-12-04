(WJW) — An original cast member of “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90.

Bob McGrath’s family posted on his Facebook page Sunday letting fans know of his passing.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share,” the family wrote in a statement. “Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

While McGrath may not have been a household name, his face is certainly recognizable to all those who grew up watching the beloved children’s show on PBS.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Sesame Street cast member and film subject Bob McGrath attends a special screening of the HBO Documentary Film “Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” at Symphony Space on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Bob McGrath, right, looks at the Cookie Monster as the accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for ‘Sesame Street’ at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday Aug. 30, 2009,in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He was part of the pilot episode in 1969 and showed up for the next 47 seasons, finally retiring from the program in 2017.

McGrath and his wife lived in New Jersey and he is survived by her and their children. He celebrated his 90th birthday in June.