(WJW) – The Tuscarawas Valley Local School District has announced visitation and funeral services for those who were killed in Tuesday’s crash involving a charter bus.

Officials say a charter bus carrying 57 people, including Tusky Valley band students, was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Etna Tuesday morning, killing three students, two chaperones and a high school teacher.

Jeffery Worrell

Jeffrey Worrell was a senior and a drummer in the Tusky Valley band. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkshire Event Center at 474 Jeanne Anne Lane in Bolivar.

His funeral will be held at the same location on Saturday, November 18, at 11 a.m.

Dave Kennat

Dave Kennat was described by students as incredibly enthusiastic about math, kind and compassionate.

His memorial gathering will be held Saturday, November 18 at Sunset Chapel in North Olmsted at 6245 Columbia Rd. from 1 to 5 p.m.

Kristy Gaynor

Kristy Gaynor, 39, is being remembered as a devoted parent. She was a frequent band chaperone and a mother of three.

Her visitation is Saturday, November 18, at Bolivar Community Church from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral will be held at the same location the following day at 5:30 p.m.

John Mosley

John Mosley was an 18-year-old senior. He was described by classmates as always welcoming, funny and a great drum player who was also involved in drama and choir.

Visitation will be held at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Bolivar.

Katleyn Owens

15-year-old sophomore Katelyn Owens was the youngest killed in the crash. She was known for her hard work ethic, according to friends.

Her visitation will be held Monday, November 20, at NewPointe Church Dover campus from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Her funeral will be held at the same location on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Shannon Wigfield

Shannon Wigfield was an English language arts teacher for 24 years at the Buckeye Career Center. The school on Wednesday described Wigfield as someone who was adored by coworkers and students and will be remembered for her loving smile and positive attitude.

Her visitation will be held at the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Her funeral will be held at the same location on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

School schedule changes

The superintendent announced Thursday that the district would extend Thanksgiving break for students PK-12.

There will be no school for students from November 20th through November 27th.

“Thank you for the flexibility in this change as we support students and staff as we grieve,” Dr. Derek Varansky said in a video statement.

The middle-high school will be open to the public on Monday the 20th – through Wednesday the 22nd from 8am-3pm daily for students, staff, and community members to gather, meet with counselors, and visit with pastoral staff.