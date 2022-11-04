VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — Retired 8-year Vermilion K-9 officer Miro was euthanized Wednesday, following a “sudden drastic decline” in his health, his partner and “best friend” Detective Sgt. Scott Holmes, wrote on Facebook.

Miro was 11 years old.

This is cathartic for me to write, so bear with me. I met Miro in a dark airport hanger in January 2012. We have rarely been separated since that time. Between working shifts on patrol, training and home life, we were constantly together. He served the VPD with distinction from 2012-2020. He was retired in 2020 to live out his retirement at home with our family. For those of you with pets who have passed, you know this heart break. But for those K-9 Handlers who have lost a Partner, you know what this loss does to the Handler and family all too well. Vermilion Police Department Detective Sgt. Scott Holmes

Miro was treated to a cheeseburger and ice cream for lunch, then “quietly passed in our backyard on his favorite dog bed with the sun shining while surrounded by family,” Holmes wrote.

“He will be missed and will not be forgotten.”

Holmes thanked Vermilion Veterinary Clinic and its owner Dr. Janet Ranney for Miro’s “special care.”