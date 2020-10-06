LIVE: Fatal crash closes southbound State Route 8 from Akron to Cuyahoga Falls

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A fatal crash on State Route 8 in Akron has shut down part of the highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 4:30 a.m.

Information is developing at the scene, but FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports there are multiple vehicles involved.

The incident started with a chase that involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Akron police dispatch.

OSHP has not released any information about the accident.

Akron police report the crash is fatal but didn’t release any further information about what led up to the accident.

Accident SR 8 SB at Glenwood. SR 8 SB WILL BE CLOSED AT HOWE. pic.twitter.com/UuL7uOXChz — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 6, 2020

Video at the scene shows investigators searching the woods off the highway.

State Route 8 southbound is closed at Glenwood Ave. in Akron to Howe Ave. in Cuyahoga Falls.

SR 8 SB CLOSED at Howe due to accident near Glenwood. pic.twitter.com/h8L2Eq2pWx — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 6, 2020

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the closure will likely be in place for several hours.

