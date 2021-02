EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Emergency crews were called to the scene at I-90 eastbound at the Route 2 spur in Euclid after 9 a.m. Monday.

The left lane was blocked on I-90 for more than an hour, due to a crash.

Euclid police say “this is a very serious accident.”

FOX 8 video from the scene showed a pickup truck off the side of the road.

All lanes reopened about 10:45 a.m.

Police did not give an update on the crash.