CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Police are working to identify a man who broke into three library branches in six hours and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

Reports filed state that “pay station” machines that hold money were targeted at branches located on Shaker Boulevard, Scranton Road and Kinsman Road on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police reports said a man broke glass doors and windows to gain entry when the branches were closed.

Surveillance video provided by police showed the man gain entry to the Garden Valley location, break into the machine and walk out with cash in hand in just 30 seconds. Police said only the machines were tampered with.

A library spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, Cleveland Public Library has experienced a series of break-ins. They are active investigations. We are cooperating with the Cleveland Police Department on the investigations. Any further questions should be directed to the Cleveland Police Department.”

As of Monday, all three locations had a wooden board on the door or window where the man gained entry. Anyone with additional information to help identify the person responsible is asked to call 216-621-1234.