Serial armed robber sentenced to 20-23 years in prison for crime spree

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A Cuyahoga County man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for committing six armed robberies in Cleveland and Parma.

Stefhan Jackson, 22, plead guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one county of burglary.

The crimes began back in December 2018 and lasted until September 2019.

“Jackson was an urban terrorist who robbed numerous people at gunpoint,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This plea encompasses six different robberies, including one where he shot the victim. The streets of Cleveland are far safer with him in prison for decades.”

One of the incidents happened on January 1, 2019. Jackson and two other men robbed a 24-year-old and 19-year-old at their home on Mayview Avenue in Cleveland. Prosecutors say as the victims were returning home, one of the men pretended to be a food delivery driver, approached them on their porch while the other two hid nearby. The man dropped the delivery bag, pulled out a gun, and demanded the victims’ keys while the other two males approached. They stole the victims’ wallets and a phone and forced them inside the residence. While the other two men raided the house, the victims tried to escape and were shot at by Jackson, hitting one of them in the torso. The three men then took off from the scene.

Just one day later, he robbed a Cleveland gas station and threatened to kill the employee if he didn’t comply. On September 22, Jackson and another man broke into a home on Essen Avenue in Parma. The victim was sleeping when they broke through a window in the middle of the night, pointed a gun at him, pistol-whipped and punched him in the head while threatening his life. They forced him out of his bedroom while naked, ordered him to run from his house, and stole over $2,000 before taking off.

The Cleveland Division of Police and Parma Police Department investigated the cases and identified Jackson through video surveillance and DNA evidence left on scene

Jackson was sentenced to 20-23 years behind bars. The Ohio Department of Corrections will review the case and Jackson’s behavior after he has served 20 years and will make a determination as to whether he should be released.

