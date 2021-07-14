Serena still waiting to be adopted by new family at Lorain County Dog Kennel

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — One smiley dog at the Lorain County Dog Kennel is awaiting a new home.

“Over 20,000 people saw Serena’s posts, over 500 shares and not ONE visitor has walked through those doors to meet her,” a kennel volunteer wrote on Facebook today.

The kennel, at 301 Hadaway Street in Elyria, is open until 6 p.m. today.

The shelter volunteer organization said on Facebook that Serena, estimated to be around 4 or 5 years old has an easy-going disposition and could work well for a family with children. Serena also apparently has a passion for tennis balls and can play fetch for hours. She has been available for adoption since July 3.

People do not need to make an appointment to make an adoption. The fee is $102 and only cash or two checks are accepted at this time.