Sentencing set for Josh Duggar in federal child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set an April sentencing date for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was convicted last year of federal child pornography charges. Duggar — whose family was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” — was convicted of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

The sentencing is set for April 5 in Fayetteville, located about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Duggar’s attorneys have filed for a new trial or acquittal.