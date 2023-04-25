LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — A Mayfield Heights man accused of trying to lure two elementary school students into his car pleaded to a lesser charge and faced sentencing Tuesday.

Dev Raj Sharma, 35, did not contest his single misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, which was downgraded from a misdemeanor charge of child enticement, Lyndhurst Municipal Court records show. A separate charge of child enticement was dropped.

He was placed on probation Tuesday.

Authorities said Sharma approached two Lander Elementary School students as they were walking home from school on Jan. 17 and asked if he could give them a ride, placing his hand on one of their shoulders. The kids refused and he followed, but later drove off.

Sharma later told officers he was at the elementary school to pick up his daughter from an aftercare program.

Sharma was jailed following his arraignment, but days later posted 10% of a $10,000 bond and has remained free since.

Sharma was sentenced Tuesday to two years of inactive probation, which means he won’t have to report to a probation officer. Sharma is not to have contact with the alleged victims — or Lander Elementary School, part of Mayfield City Schools — and if he ends up nearby the alleged victims in public, he must leave the area, court records show.