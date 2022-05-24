CHARDON, Ohio (WJW)– The woman convicted of dumping her newborn baby in Geauga County in 1993 will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

A jury found Gail Eastwood Ritchey, 52, guilty of murder and not guilty of aggravated murder after a week-long trial that ended last month. She will appear in court via video at 1:30 p.m. She faces life in prison with eligibility of parole after 15 years.

Ritchey was arrested in 2019 in the cold case death of the baby known as “Geauga’s Child.”

Two women delivering newspapers found the newborn dead in Thompson Township on March 25, 1993. He was mauled by animals. Ritchey was 22 at the time.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, who took the stand during the trial, said he was unable to determine if the baby was born alive, but said there was evidence of a full-term pregnancy.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office linked Ritchey to the case through DNA from the baby’s tooth bud.

During an interview with investigators, Ritchey said she gave birth to the baby on the toilet, put him in a bag and put him in the trunk of her car.

“I took the bag out of the trunk, and I laid it in the woods,” said Ritchey, who admitted not knowing the gender of the baby. “I don’t remember it making any noise.”

She told detectives she was worried about what her family would think of her being pregnant and unmarried. Ritchey ended up marrying the newborn’s father and together they have three adult children.

In a recorded interview not played for jurors, Ritchey admitted giving birth to another baby, putting them in a garbage bag and dumping the bag in a field along Brush Avenue in Euclid.