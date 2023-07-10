[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man indicted in a 2021 death while he was on house arrest in another murder case from 2018 has been sentenced.

Juan A. Burgos-Delgado, 45, of Cleveland, was indicted in 2021 on counts of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated arson and offenses against a human corpse, among others. He pleaded guilty last week to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, Cuyahoga County court records show.

Police charged Burgos-Delgado with murder after finding a man’s body inside a burning car along Train Avenue in July 2021. At the time, he had already been charged in a 2018 murder, and had been on house arrest since 2019, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office at the time told the I-Team that Burgos-Delgado’s ankle bracelet never set off any alarms.

A judge on Monday sentenced Burgos-Delgado to between 10 years and 13 1/2 years in prison in the 2021 killing.

But Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show Burgos-Delgado is already behind bars at Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, serving a life sentence without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder. A jury convicted him on all eight counts in 2022.

An appeals court looked at that case and, in June, affirmed his sentence, court records show.