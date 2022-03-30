Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A former Parma dance teacher and photographer convicted of sexually assaulting multiple students was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday.

Desmond Beasley, Courtesy: NOVFTF

Desmond Beasley, 36, pleaded guilty to charges including rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

The 11 counts involve students who were from the ages of 13 to 18.

The cases took place from 2013 to 2021.

Beasley was arrested in September of 2021.

He pleaded guilty in February of 2022.

Investigators said many of the victims were former students at the dance studio at which he worked, called Dance Dance Dance in Parma.

Here is a full list of the charges:

Two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Material or Performance Obscene

Two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

Two counts of Rape

One count of Attempted Rape

Two counts of Sexual Battery

One count of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance

One count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Materials

One of the victims, who is now in undergrad studies in criminal justice, gave a victim’s impact statement before the sentencing.

“I was 10-years-old when Desmond entered my life,” she said. “I was 10-years-old when my abuse began.”

She continued.

“Desmond is a methodical and determined sexual predator.”

She said that she kept the relationship secret because she was ashamed. She described a night when Desmond gave her Moonshine and held her down against her will to have sex with her.

“What sentence can encapsulate my life sentence of trauma?” she asked the courtroom.

It was several years later that she finally shared her story, she said.

“Almost every single one of my friends had endured the same abuse that I did….Desmond is the most dangerous type of abuser,” she said.

Letters from other victims were also read to the court.

The victims described suffering from guilt that they didn’t come forward sooner if it could have possibly helped prevent Beasley from grooming other victims.

Desmond will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

“I am sorry because I ruined lives,” Desmond read in a statement before the judge handed down his sentence.

“I’m sorry for all the hurt that I caused and I’m sorry will never be enough,” he said.

The judge sentenced Beasley to 15 years. He was also ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution.