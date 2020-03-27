Senior pictures capture feeling of graduating in COVID-19 pandemic

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania high school senior has set out to capture the feeling of being “Class of COVID-19.”

Nicholas Reyan, who attends school in the Forbes Road School District, grabbed his graduation gown, a face mask and toilet paper and headed out with his mother, Heather Chilcote, owner of Mountain View Studio, to visually show how he feels about the situation — sentiments seniors in the rest of the nation may be sharing.

After governors across the country started closing schools, Reyan and many others realized they’d likely miss their chance to walk across the stage and get their diploma after 12 years in school.

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the United States and the rest of the world, drastic measures had to be put in place by government officials — from schools closing to people ordered to stay in their homes.

Reyan and Chilcote took what they considered to be apocalyptic senior pictures. Reyan wore a face mask and gloves, things they said they already had on hand. Mountain View Studio specializes in senior photos.

Photo: Mountain View Studio

Photo: Mountain View Studio

Photo: Mountain View Studio