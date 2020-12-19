Senior living community in Avon Lake hosts holiday car parade for residents

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Independence Village of Avon Lake treated its residents to a special holiday car parade, which also doubled as a fundraiser.
The public was invited to take part in the parade and make a donation should they want to.
Normally, the facility hosts a wreath auction but had to cancel this year due to the pandemic. So the staff came up with another way to help raise money.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Community Resource Services organization.
