Senior home looking for virtual volunteers to help with ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ program

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many senior homes and assisted living facilities across the world have decided to ban visitors.

It’s creating a lot of loneliness for residents who count on those interactions.

However, CHD Living in the United Kingdom is hoping to change that with the “Adopt a Grandparent” program, which is quickly gaining in popularity.

“What started as a local search, reaching out to those local to our home, soon became a global campaign, with kind and considerate individuals hailing from as far as Australia to help bring some happiness to those we care for,” officials said.

With the restrictions, volunteers will be meeting with the residents virtually instead.

Interested in signing up? All you have to do is fill out an application form online.

