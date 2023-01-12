BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – A group of seniors in Barberton are baring it all to raise money for students.

Half the residents at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living stripped down for the new calendar.

Ninety-three-year-old Corrine ‘Keen’ Rakoci is Ms. January. She said she had no nerves about stripping down.

“I had seen a prior calendar and I just loved it,” Rakoci said. “I saved that one, and I’ll save this one probably in my child’s inheritance. They’ll get this calendar.”

Eighty-five-year-old Ron Graner is Mr. June, posing nude at Ignite Brewing Company.

“This is me here, and these are two kegs of beer,” Graner said. “I didn’t drink them, though. I mean, I tried, but I gave up after one.”

The calendar is a yearly tradition since 2015, but it was put on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Activity Director Teresa Bachtel said the proceeds from the calendar sales will be donated to Barberton High School seniors in the form of scholarships.

“We hit our first box of about 300, and then as it started to get out into the public, then it started to go crazy,” Bachtel said.

She’s already had to make two reorders and plans to have plenty in stock.

“We want to raise as much money to help as many kids as we possibly can,” she said.

Rakoci said she missed a modeling opportunity when she was younger due to a family emergency, so this was a chance she couldn’t pass up.

“That’s right, my bucket list,” she said.

It also gives the seniors a boost in confidence.

“I think anyone you would talk to who was in the calendar would say the same thing. We all had fun,” Rakoci said. “We weren’t really nude. It just looks like it.”

If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the calendar, you can pick one up at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living, located at 220 3rd St. SE, Barberton. You can also call 330-848-5028 or email Teresa Morris at Teresa@pleasantviewhealthcare.com and have it sent to you for $15.