‘Sends off the wrong message’: Boys and Girls Club against building new county jail in Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Planners say building a new Cuyahoga County Jail away from the center of the city would be ideal, but the Boys and Girls Club in the Slavic Village neighborhood says it shouldn’t be built near them.

“We would like to see it somewhere in a more commercial type of feel, not in passing where there’s kids walking by and there’s schools,” said Joseph Greathouse II, director of the Broadway Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

Monday, he and other leaders of the organization spoke out against the neighborhood being a possible site for a new Cuyahoga County Jail.

“It just sends off the wrong message as far as kind of forecasting for their future, so if they’re walking by that and they’re seeing that like, hey, you can end up there, just smack dab in their neighborhood,” said Greathouse.

Mary Louise Madigan, spokeswoman for Cuyahoga County, says no decision has been made on the site of the new jail.

Jeffrey Appelbaum, the managing director for the project consulting the Justice Center Steering Committee, released a statement.

It reads, in part, “Multiple sites continue to be under review and site investigations are ongoing, including environmental, geotechnical and other types of feasibility analysis.”

“Not opposed to a new jail, obviously, but a jail in a residential neighborhood is just not fitting at all,” said Greathouse.

In a previous presentation, Appelbaum explained why renovating the 46-year old jail is not feasible.

“The renovation of the existing facility didn’t make sense and really, you don’t want to do a high-rise jail on a small site downtown for a variety of reasons. The ideal thing to do was to put it more on a campus site with more acreage and that’s only practical outside of the downtown core,” he said.

“We don’t want it in our neighborhood, but we don’t want it in anybody else’s neighborhood here in Cleveland. I’ve been working with a few of our leadership groups, young leaders right now and I mean, they just get an eerie feeling. I mean, just speaking about it,” said Greathouse.

Greathouse says he is not just worried about the impact a jail’s presence would have on children, but the community as a whole.

“I’ve been a resident for about a year and five months or so and just the progress I’ve seen when first moving in with my family to now is just amazing and all of that would halt if a jail was here,” he said.

County leaders did not say exactly how many sites are still being considered for the new jail or whether Slavic Village specifically remains on that list.

But leaders with the Boys and Girls Clubs and the Broadway community say they will continue to be touch with council members, circulate petitions and rally the troops, so to speak, hoping the jail lands somewhere else.