(WJW) – The search is on! Gerber has officially opened the call for entries for this year’s “Gerber Photo Search.” But, unlike years past, the company is not just looking for a picture of your cute baby. They want to see you, too!

For the first time ever, Gerber is inviting parents to share their own childhood pictures as a throwback to their Gerber Baby days, alongside photos of their little ones.

Gerber explains its panel of judges is looking for baby photos of both parent and baby.

“We’re giving our favorite time of year a nostalgic twist. Submit a photo of your baby and one of yourself as a little one—we want to celebrate generations of Gerber Babies!” says Gerber on their website and via press release. “Whether your baby looks just like you or you have a hilarious throwback image of yourself as a baby to share, Gerber wants to see pictures of both parent and child and hear more about your story.”

Here is a look back at some of the winning Gerber Baby faces:

Courtesy: Gerber

According to Gerber, this year’s winning prize package includes the opportunity to be the 2023 Gerber Baby, be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, as well as a $25,000 cash prize, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, and a year’s supply of Gerber products.

Gerber says in a press release, they will also make a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes‘ maternal and infant health programs.

Baby photos can be submitted from now through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The company also says, parents and caregivers are encouraged to share their submissions on social media with #GerberBabyThrowback for a chance to win additional prizes.

For more information on entry criteria and to submit your photos, click here.