BRITAIN (WSPA) – As many mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for the Royal Family have been pouring in from around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96.

According to the Royal Family, a selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

If you would like to send your condolences to the Royal Family, click here.

Members of the royal family stopped Saturday to take in a sea of floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.

Lady Louise Windsor looks at floral tributes to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Members of the British Royal family view the floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Princess Anne, centre, waves to the public after viewing the floral tributes to her mother Queen Elizabeth II, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Princess Eugenie receives a bunch of flowers from a member of the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain’s Prince Andrew views the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex views the messages and floral tributes left by members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looks at the flowers laid outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, along with other members of the British Royal family. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain’s Prince Andrew looks at floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Members of the royal family look at floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Britain’s Prince Andrew and other members of the Royal family speak to well-wishers, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Foreground from left, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Second row, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Princess Eugenie walk, to thank members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Zara Tindall join other members of the Royal family on a walkabout to thank members of the public following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

From left, Britain’s Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew,gesture to the members of the public after looking at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

From left, Britain’s Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence wave to the members of the public after looking at the floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, as others look on, outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Queen Elizabeth II’s younger children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their families, greeted a crowd of people who gathered Saturday to line the route outside the castle. Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bunch of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the queen.