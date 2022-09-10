BRITAIN (WSPA) – As many mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for the Royal Family have been pouring in from around the world.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96.
According to the Royal Family, a selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.
If you would like to send your condolences to the Royal Family, click here.
Members of the royal family stopped Saturday to take in a sea of floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.
Queen Elizabeth II’s younger children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their families, greeted a crowd of people who gathered Saturday to line the route outside the castle. Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bunch of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the queen.